Consumer goods  cos  lead in adopting ONDC portal

Consumer goods cos lead in adopting ONDC portal1 min read . 24 Nov 2022
- The industry is a frontrunner in adopting e-commerce in India, and the advent of ONDC opens newer avenues for it, according to the report, Decoding ONDC, released on Wednesday
NEW DELHI :Packaged consumer goods companies selling daily household items, such as soaps, noodles, wheat flour and snacks, are in the process of integrating with the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), a report by Publicis Groupe and Digital India Foundation said.
NEW DELHI :Packaged consumer goods companies selling daily household items, such as soaps, noodles, wheat flour and snacks, are in the process of integrating with the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), a report by Publicis Groupe and Digital India Foundation said.
The industry is a frontrunner in adopting e-commerce in India, and the advent of ONDC opens newer avenues for it, according to the report, Decoding ONDC, released on Wednesday. Groceries, food and beverages were among the first to be rolled out on ONDC in September.
The industry is a frontrunner in adopting e-commerce in India, and the advent of ONDC opens newer avenues for it, according to the report, Decoding ONDC, released on Wednesday. Groceries, food and beverages were among the first to be rolled out on ONDC in September.
The consumer packaged goods industry appeared to be the most advanced when it comes to awareness about the ONDC, the report said. “18% of CPG companies surveyed by the researchers were in the process of integrating with ONDC. Banking and financial services, travel, transport, and logistics, and food services and hospitality were other industries that are making ONDC part of their growth strategy."
ONDC was launched as a pilot in Bengaluru in October. It seeks to decentralize e-commerce and connect buyers and sellers over and above the large e-commerce marketplaces. Once scaled up, over two million retailers will be e-commerce-enabled and 250 million buyers will be able to purchase goods and services online.
Estimates suggest that about 300 million customers are expected to transact via ONDC within five years, as per the report.