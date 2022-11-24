Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Consumer goods  cos  lead in adopting ONDC portal

Consumer goods  cos  lead in adopting ONDC portal

1 min read . 24 Nov 2022Suneera Tandon
As the Covid-19 pandemic sent more and more people towards online shopping, the demand for easy loans has driven more players to enter the BNPL market

  • The industry is a frontrunner in adopting e-commerce in India, and the advent of ONDC opens newer avenues for it, according to the report, Decoding ONDC, released on Wednesday

NEW DELHI :Packaged consumer goods companies selling daily household items, such as soaps, noodles, wheat flour and snacks, are in the process of integrating with the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), a report by Publicis Groupe and Digital India Foundation said.

NEW DELHI :Packaged consumer goods companies selling daily household items, such as soaps, noodles, wheat flour and snacks, are in the process of integrating with the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), a report by Publicis Groupe and Digital India Foundation said.

The industry is a frontrunner in adopting e-commerce in India, and the advent of ONDC opens newer avenues for it, according to the report, Decoding ONDC, released on Wednesday. Groceries, food and beverages were among the first to be rolled out on ONDC in September.

The industry is a frontrunner in adopting e-commerce in India, and the advent of ONDC opens newer avenues for it, according to the report, Decoding ONDC, released on Wednesday. Groceries, food and beverages were among the first to be rolled out on ONDC in September.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The consumer packaged goods industry appeared to be the most advanced when it comes to awareness about the ONDC, the report said. “18% of CPG companies surveyed by the researchers were in the process of integrating with ONDC. Banking and financial services, travel, transport, and logistics, and food services and hospitality were other industries that are making ONDC part of their growth strategy."

ONDC was launched as a pilot in Bengaluru in October. It seeks to decentralize e-commerce and connect buyers and sellers over and above the large e-commerce marketplaces. Once scaled up, over two million retailers will be e-commerce-enabled and 250 million buyers will be able to purchase goods and services online.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Estimates suggest that about 300 million customers are expected to transact via ONDC within five years, as per the report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP