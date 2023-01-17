Consumer goods firms step up packaged foods play as demand rises after covid-19

Announcing the acquisition of Nirapara in December, Anil Chugh, president, food business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting explained that consumers are quickly moving from unbranded to branded foods. “Foods is a very large space—around ₹5 lakh crore in terms of size. It is growing at the back of very strong shift from unorganized to organized. In most of the personal care categories the shift has happened in the last 15-20 years, we are now seeing this phenomenon in food in a big way. Consumers are also experimenting a lot more with their taste palette," Chugh said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}