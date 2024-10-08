Consumer protection authority issues show-cause notice to Ola Electric amid surge in consumer complaints

The CCPA issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric over 9,948 consumer complaints, primarily about delayed deliveries, faulty vehicles, and misleading ads. Ola has 15 days to respond, pledging to address concerns and improve services.

Alisha Sachdev
Updated8 Oct 2024, 06:33 AM IST
In response to the show cause notice, Ola Electric has stated the stock exchanges, acknowledging receipt of the notice and assuring its commitment to addressing consumer concerns.
In response to the show cause notice, Ola Electric has stated the stock exchanges, acknowledging receipt of the notice and assuring its commitment to addressing consumer concerns.(REUTERS)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric, the country's leading electric two-wheeler maker, regarding 9,948 consumer complaints received on the National Consumer Helpline between September 1, 2023, and August 30, 2024.

The notice shows that the complaints encompass various grievances, from delayed deliveries and faulty vehicles to misleading advertisements and poor customer service.

According to the CCPA, the complaints highlight a pattern of violations of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including deficiencies in services, unfair trade practices, and misleading advertisements.

Some of the specific complaints against Ola Electric include:

Delayed deliveries: Many customers (1899 complaints) reported delays in receiving their ordered electric scooters.

Delayed service: The largest number of complaints, 3364 of them, pertained to delays in service and repairs.

Faulty vehicles: Many consumers complained about manufacturing defects, poor build quality, and recurring technical issues in their Ola scooters.

Misleading advertisements: A few customers alleged that Ola's advertisements were misleading, exaggerating the performance, features, or availability of its products.

Poor customer service: Complaints also surfaced regarding unsatisfactory customer service, including difficulties in contacting customer support, delayed responses, and inadequate resolutions to problems.

 

Also Read | Ola Electric stock slumps 10% after spat between CEO and comedian Kunal Kamra
Also Read | Ola Electric kicks off ’BOSS’ Sale with ₹49,999 starting price for S1 range
Also Read | Ola Electric’s market share drops to 27% in September - Here are the 4 reasons

In response to the show cause notice, Ola Electric has stated the stock exchanges, acknowledging receipt of the notice and assuring its commitment to addressing consumer concerns. The company stated that it would provide a detailed response to the CCPA within the stipulated timeframe, along with supporting documents. It also said the show cause notice will not impact its financial, operational or other activities.

The CCPA has given Ola Electric 15 days to respond to the show cause notice.

The regulatory body may take further action, including ordering corrective measures, depending on the company's response.

To be sure, Ola Electric has revamped its service team to accelerate a service-related overhaul at the company. It also adds more service touchpoints, including certified service partners, to lessen the service load at its service centers.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsConsumer protection authority issues show-cause notice to Ola Electric amid surge in consumer complaints

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.000.00
      Chennai
      77,681.000.00
      Delhi
      77,833.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.