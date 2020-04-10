As the world enters into the 14th week of coronavirus outbreak, consumer sentiment and anxiety in India are stabilising, according to a report by consumer intelligence firm Frrole.ai.

The first case of the highly contagious virus can be traced back to November 2019 in China's Hubei province, which subsequently became its epicentre.

“Indians were feeling more negative than the rest of the world during the first 7 weeks. But from the 8th week, the trend has changed," the report said, suggesting that India’s outlook on the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns has improved in recent times. However, this gap has reduced since a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on 24 March.

Both sentiment and anxiety have become more stable over the last couple of weeks. It remains to be seen if the trend would hold or reverse.

The firm also noted that conversations about the pandemic from northern India have jumped in recent weeks as compared to other regions.

In central India, conversations have been low due to the lesser number of cases in the region. In Southern India, the sentiment was relatively less negative till the 8th week but has dipped since then. On the other hand, eastern and central India, where there have been fewer covid-19 cases, have shown relative positivity as compared to the rest of the country, post 8th week.

People in Maharashtra – which has the highest number of covid-19 cases -- are talking about the outbreak the most. The state currently has 1,364 confirmed cases of the disease, which accounts for just about a fifth of the total number of confirmed Sars-Cov-2 infections in India. The country’s total number stands at 5,709 right now, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Kerala has seen a slight improvement in consumer sentiment this week, possibly thanks to the fact the state has been able to flatten the curve. Fewer fresh cases have been reported in Kerala recently and more people have been recovering in hospitals.

India is less than five days away from the 21-day lockdown officially coming to and end. State governments have been working on plans to unwind the lockdown, though it’s unlikely that complete mobility and operations will be allowed any time soon.