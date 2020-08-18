Consumer sentiment is slowly shifting to cautious optimism

The percentage of consumers expecting lower income reduced from 57% to 44% in BCG’s latest consumer survey, which tracked consumer sentiment to the virus. Moreover, those planning to reduce their spending also fell from 53% to 42%. However, the mood remains sombre, with India breaching the 50,000 deaths mark, following a surge in covid cases on an almost daily basis. India has reported more than 2.6 million cases and is the third-worst affected country globally.