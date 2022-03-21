NEW DELHI : Urban consumers in India reported a jump in confidence especially around their personal finance as well as the economy.

Consumer sentiment for India has shown improvement over the previous month, moving up by 1.2 percentage points in March 2022, according to the monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI).

PCSI is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments. The index reported an uptick across all metrics in February too as a decline in Covid-19 cases prompted households to step out and spent. Data for March also comes amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia that has prompted a surge in crude oil prices and set the stage for higher inflation.

In March, consumer sentiment for investments sub index moved up by 2 points, personal finances sub index moved up by 1.9 percentage points, confidence around the economy was up by 1.5 percentage points and confidence around jobs sub index is up by 1 percentage points.

“Consumer sentiment has moved up slightly, it is above the 2019 levels and is showing recovery," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

On Saturday, traders across India reported brisk business during the festival of Holi; the momentum came after nearly two years of slump witnessed by traders during the period.

Ipsos conducted an online poll between 18 February and 04 March. It surveyed 500 adults from Ipsos' India online panel aged 16-64.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.