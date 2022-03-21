Consumer sentiment picks up in March, shows survey

PCSI is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments. The index reported an uptick across all metrics in February too as a decline in Covid-19 cases prompted households to step out and spent. Data for March also comes amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia that has prompted a surge in crude oil prices and set the stage for higher inflation.

