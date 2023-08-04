New Delhi: Urban consumers are shopping for daily essentials across multiple channels including visiting their neighbouring stores and ordering shampoo and chips on quick commerce platforms helping the share of such “omni-channel" households double over the last two years, researcher Kantar said. The move is shift from several years ago, when consumers preferred one mode of shopping—with general trade dominating consumer preference.

However, the market has since proliferated with online commerce making it convenient for consumers to buy daily staples. More recently, quick commerce has also emerged as an alternative with shoppers placing orders for ketchups, body wash and toothpaste on such platforms.

Kantar defines an omni-channel household as one that shops across channels such as general trade, modern trade as well as e-commerce. Omni-channel households grew from 3.08% of the 105 million households the market researcher tracked in May 2021 to 6.45% of the 112 million households tracked in the 12 months ended 31 May 2023.

To be sure, general trade remains the predominant shopping channel in India given both its density in the country like India as well as the convenience attached to the format. FMCG penetration in general trade stood at 99.9% during the 12 months ended May 2023. Meanwhile, household penetration for modern trade stood at 29.7% for fast moving consumer goods and that of e-commerce at 9.6%. Kantar defines household penetration as the number of times a given set of shoppers buy a particular category or brand, or in this case, shop across channels in a given period of time—typically one year.

Companies have been observing the consumer shift too with several acknowledging that consumers are now buying across platforms. This means companies have stepped up inventory and marketing spends across online and offline channels.

Nestle India closed June quarter with e-commerce contributing to 6.5% of the company’s domestic sales; half of these sales are emerging from quick-commerce, the company said. “It (e-commerce) continues to be healthy and strong; quick commerce is about the half the business. Whatever we add to quick commerce seems to be lapped up. We are quite excited," Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said. E-commerce has grown from 0.6% of the company’s business in 2016 to 6.5% currently. “But we are always judicious across channels. Almost 85% of my business I get from general trade and we respect that shopkeeper," he added. Narayanan said several traditional shopkeepers are also modernizing converting their stores into self-serving stores. Technology and access to payment platforms is helping smaller shopkeepers upgrade, he said.

Markets of west India top the rankings when it comes to adoption of such omni-channel shopping behaviour with nearly 39% of shoppers buying daily goods across platforms.

Meanwhile, Kantar said the entry of modern trade and e-commerce in smaller towns is the driving force behind this shift in omni-channel shopping behaviour. Among such shoppers—staples, snacking, personal hygiene are leading sub-categories.

“A household that buys from general trade store as well as modern trade and e-commerce is what we call as an omni-channel household. Between the two years (2021-2023) omni-channel households moved up from about 3.08% to all the way up to 6.45%, so that is significant in terms of number," K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel division, Kantar said.

Ramakrishnan said omni-channel households are only set to grow. In fact consumers who switch between channels also tend to spend more across categories; spends are especially high on categories such as edible oil, atta and shampoo. They also tend to experiment with more brands.

“With omni-channel is here to stay, with quick commerce coming in and every modern trade store also encouraging click and pick. Therefore, omni-channel is here to stay. Omni channel households are also the most attractive—they buy more, they experiment more and bigger packs. Brands need to be present across all channels. and also nudge consumers into using these channels," he said.