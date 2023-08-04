Consumers are now buying staples across multiple channels3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The move is shift from several years ago, when consumers preferred one mode of shopping—with general trade dominating consumer preference
New Delhi: Urban consumers are shopping for daily essentials across multiple channels including visiting their neighbouring stores and ordering shampoo and chips on quick commerce platforms helping the share of such “omni-channel" households double over the last two years, researcher Kantar said. The move is shift from several years ago, when consumers preferred one mode of shopping—with general trade dominating consumer preference.