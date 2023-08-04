Consumers are now buying staples across multiple channels

Nestle India closed June quarter with e-commerce contributing to 6.5% of the company’s domestic sales; half of these sales are emerging from quick-commerce, the company said. “It (e-commerce) continues to be healthy and strong; quick commerce is about the half the business. Whatever we add to quick commerce seems to be lapped up. We are quite excited," Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said. E-commerce has grown from 0.6% of the company’s business in 2016 to 6.5% currently. “But we are always judicious across channels. Almost 85% of my business I get from general trade and we respect that shopkeeper," he added. Narayanan said several traditional shopkeepers are also modernizing converting their stores into self-serving stores. Technology and access to payment platforms is helping smaller shopkeepers upgrade, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}