Consumers change food-delivery habits

The number of orders placed on major food-delivery apps DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub grew an average of 5% year-over-year in October and November, the slowest two-month growth since the pandemic, according to market research firm YipitData, which tracks emailed receipts. The amount of spending grew an average of 9% year-over-year in the same period, also at its slowest pace in more than two years.