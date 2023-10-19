Several cases have been filed in the United States and Canada against three subsidiaries of Dabur. The consumers alleged that the company's hair products caused ovarian cancer and uterine cancer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These subsidiaries include Namaste Laboratories LLC (“Namaste"), Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc. (“Dermoviva"), and Dabur International Ltd. (“DINTL"), all of which are subsidiaries of Dabur India Limited.

According to a filing with the exchange, the cases are in the pleadings and early discovery phases of litigation. Currently, there are approximately 5,400 cases in the MDL with the names Namaste, Dermoviva, and DINTL as defendants along with certain other industry players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these subsidiaries deny liability and have retained counsel to defend them in these lawsuits as these allegations are based on unsubstantiated and incomplete study, the filing read.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning certain hair straightening products containing formaldehyde, saying that they are linked to hormone-related cancers and can cause "long-term adverse health effects," Fox Business reported Tuesday.

The US drug regulator said in a release, the agency is considering a ban on formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals like methylene glycol in straightening products. The chemical hair straighteners release human carcinogens and can cause "long-term adverse health effects." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said frequent breathing in formaldehyde can lead to several health issues.

In the short term, it can cause irritation of the eyes and throat to cough, wheezing, or chest pain, and in the long term, it can cause chronic problems such as frequent headaches, asthma, and risk of developing cancer of the uterus, which is also called endometrial cancer.

A study by the National Institutes of Health involving 33,500 women in the US, suggested that women who use straightening products often face more than twice the risk of developing uterine cancer than those who do not, and they also have a harder time conceiving a baby. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The study also noted that roughly 60% of the participants who reported using straighteners in the previous year were self-identified Black women. While rates of uterine cancer have been rising among all women in recent years, the increase has been steepest among women of color, including Asian and Hispanic women.

