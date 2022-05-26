Consumers to shell more for buying vehicles from June as higher third-party insurance rates notified

According to the revised rates notified by the MoRTH as Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance Base Premium and Liability) Rules, 2022., private cars with an engine capacity of 1,000 cc will attract rates of ₹2,094 compared to ₹2,072 in 2019-20. Similarly, private cars with an engine capacity between 1,000 cc and 1,500 cc will attract rates of ₹3,416 compared to ₹3,221, while owners of cars above 1,500 cc will see a drop in premium from ₹7,897 to ₹7,890.