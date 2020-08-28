Consumption at 50% of last year’s levels: Phoenix Mills

“We have seen a fantastic rebound in consumption. The same-store sales for August is at 50% of last year, after taking out the non-permissible activities such as food and beverages. Consumption has grown 18-19% in August third week, over the second week," said Shishir Shrivastava, joint managing director, The Phoenix Mills, adding that he is optimistic about consumption growing at a strong pace over the next 4-5 months on festive season demand, and touching pre-covid-level sales by the end of this fiscal.