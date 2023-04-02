Consumption shows signs of weakness as inflation bites hard4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Automakers are hiking prices, which is forcing buyers to take bigger loans, presenting a double-whammy
Automakers and consumer goods companies, including electronics retailers, fast food chains and apparel companies, reported subdued demand in March. Some executives cited inflation as the key concern pulling consumers back from spending freely on discretionary items, while others said recent rains in parts of north India have slowed demand for cooling appliances.“I, like the other brands, am hoping this is a temporary situation, and that’s what we’re betting on, but March has been a difficult month," said Gaurav Burman, director of Burman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, which operates the Taco Bell franchise in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×