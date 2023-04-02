Consumption shows signs of weakness as inflation bites hard

Automakers, on the other hand, are responding to inflationary pressures by increasing prices. This has forced buyers to take bigger loans, presenting a double-whammy as loans are getting costlier, as banks pass on the increase in repo rate to customers in the form of high interest rates on retail loans. Around 80% of the vehicles bought in India are financed by loans.“A good measure of demand is inquiries and booking pattern. We see while the inquiries have been pretty high, the fresh booking rate has decreased a bit. And that is why there is a slackening in demand. In our case, the fresh bookings over last year for March increased by 7%. But usually that increase hasbeen about that 13% every month - so it is about 6% lower," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. That said, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) point to an exceptional surge in consumer sentiment in March. The Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) shot up by 6.7% for the week ended 26 March.