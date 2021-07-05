Container ship prices skyrocket as rush to move goods picks up

Mr. Damas said rate quotations for growing numbers of shipments are surpassing measures such as the Drewry index, the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index and the Freightos Baltic Index because the indexes generally capture spot booking prices that are being offered within about a week before a ship’s scheduled departure. With cargo owners scrambling to get goods moving, some ocean carriers are offering slots on ships past that point, when ships are at terminals and customers are pressing to get goods on board.