Content cuts loom at Disney India unit
The company also hasn’t renewed its content deal with HBO, due to which shows like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon will no longer be available for Indian viewers.
Walt Disney’s worldwide cost cuts may prompt its Indian streaming service Disney+ Hotstar to produce fewer originals and focus on regional content, at a time it has lost digital rights for the Indian Premier League tournaments. The company also hasn’t renewed its content deal with HBO, due to which shows like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon will no longer be available for Indian viewers.
