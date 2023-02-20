Content cuts loom at Disney India unit

Some industry experts say restructuring was necessary with the loss of the IPL that used to bring 70% of its India revenues. “The move seems to be in line with new developments. They should also not be looking at acquiring movies at hefty costs anymore and instead work with box office benchmarks. The focus on profitability should mean fewer shows and cuts on large Hindi series, while the regional pie continues to grow," said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd. He added that the streaming service should lose about 30% of its older subscribers by June as eyeballs shift to the IPL on Reliance-owned platforms, but then, things should stabilize and bring in some new users depending on other content available. JioCinema is likely to reach 550 million consumers during the upcoming IPL.