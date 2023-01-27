Convenience store company The New Shop signs Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao will be seen in digital and on print platforms like social media, OTT, OOH, and IVR messaging to connect with prospective consumers through physical stores and in-app services
The New Shop, a 24-hour convenience retail company has appointed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador. The actor will feature in a series of campaigns aimed to improve its footprints across the country. He will be seen in digital and on print platforms like social media, OTT, OOH, and IVR messaging to connect with prospective consumers through physical stores and in-app services.
