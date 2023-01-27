Convenience store company The New Shop signs Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

Aastha Almast, co-founder and head of business for the company said, “We believe that now is the right time to bring on board a brand ambassador and strengthen our brand-building initiatives. While carving a niche as an actor in Bollywood can be quite daunting, Rajkummar Rao has proven to the world over time and time again that talent is not only a product of merit but a combination of perseverance and diligence. What sets him apart is the unconventionality with which he has navigated through the industry by setting his own rules and striking a chord with the audience. His risks have been nothing less than entrepreneurial, which resonates with the company’s organic growth and breaking systemic barriers by providing round-the-clock quality services to consumers.“