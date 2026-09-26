Converse pauses social media ads after CEO apology over racism outrage: Report ahead of Nike's earnings announcement

Converse informed employees that it is pausing all marketing activities this week following backlash over an earlier advertisement that critics said evoked imagery associated with the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.

This comes after Converse CEO Aaron Cain denouncing racism and issuing an apology for a recent advertisement that drew outrage over imagery seen as reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.

Advertisement

The temporary pause covers paid advertising, social media activity and other promotional efforts, according to Bloomberg citing person familiar with the decision who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The move comes as Converse attempts to reverse a prolonged sales decline, with the brand expected to post its 14th consecutive quarter of falling sales. Nike Inc., Converse’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nike is scheduled to announce its earnings on October 1.

As of Friday, Converse’s latest post on Instagram was dated September 4.

Converse CEO says company will review its processes after ad backlash Speaking to employees at a meeting in Boston on Thursday, Cain said the company had brought in an external third party to review its processes, according to Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter who were not authorised to speak publicly.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nike shareholders reject climate proposal backed by Norway wealth fund

The meeting marked Cain’s first in-person address to the wider Converse workforce since the advertisement was withdrawn, one of the people said. The session lasted less than 30 minutes.

Nike, which owns Converse, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Cain had previously sent a memo promising to review internal processes.

Revenue at the brand has contracted for 13 straight quarters. Since Elliott Hill has taken over as Nike’s chief executive officer, he’s managed to revive growth in some areas of the company, but Converse has been one of the more stubborn parts of the business to turn around.

Also Read | Nike shares slip ahead of Q4 results as investors await signs of turnaround

The recent Converse ad drew outrage for being racist, depicting the lower half of a person wearing a white garment holding a pair of shoes. A number of social-media users said the garment resembled a KKK hood due to lighting and shadows, while the shoes evoked a person being hanged.

Advertisement

On September 21, members of the Congressional Black Caucus issued a statement expressing concern over Converse’s decision to publish the advertisement and said they planned to contact Nike executives to request a meeting.

Also Read | Converse CEO Pledges Review Over Ad Critics Say Evoked KKK

In a memo to employees, Cain stated, “The images should not have been used, and we began removing them from all channels as soon as the concern was raised.”