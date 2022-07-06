Convin launches AI-powered agent assist platform for BFSI companies

The new platform also has a proactive alert mechanism and sentiment analysis that triggers a red alert in case of any shouting or abuse during the call so that necessary steps can be taken to tackle such a situation. The proactive alert mechanism has helped Convin’s BFSI customers improve their CSAT scores by 30%. Three main pillars supporting the just launched platform are – 1. Automated quality management, which scores the call performance and identifies training opportunities for agents; 2. Call behaviour analysis which uncovers the behaviour outcome of calls (wins and losses) and 3. Automated quality coaching based on the above two that completely removes the dependency on archaic coaching methods. Convin offers a holistic platform that allows customers to interact at multiple channels in different ways, automates conversation analysis, assists agents to sell better, improves agent productivity, and enhances end-customer experiences, said the firm.