COO Aadi Vaidya resigns in new setback to Zilingo

“I have resigned and decided to move on from Zilingo. It was a place that shaped me both personally and professionally and gave me great colleagues and friends. Zilingo will always stay close to my heart but I feel now is the time to move on and reset priorities for the future," said Vaidya, who owns around 2% in Zilingo. Vaidya joined Zilingo in 2015 as vice president and head of expansion. He was promoted to COO in 2017. Prior to Zilingo, he worked with Citibank India.

