Companies
Cookies, cakes & stakes: Theobroma may change hands
Summary
- ICICI Venture has decided to sell its entire 42% stake for around ₹1,200 crore, said two people aware of the development, while a third person said the chain’s founding family plans to exit as well
Promoters and investors of Theobroma Foods have begun talks with merchant bankers for a stake sale in the 20-year-old patisserie chain, people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more