Cookies, cakes & stakes: Theobroma may change hands

ICICI Venture first bought a significant minority share in the food services company in 2017, committing about $20 million. The funds were allocated in two equal tranches, of which the first tranche was used to expand the brand to Delhi-NCR, and expand its presence in Mumbai and Pune. Theobroma has since grown to become a pan-India chain of patisseries with 194 stores.

