Industrialist Anand Mahindra has been always been vocal about his support for innovation, even if it's a jugaad technology. And recently sharing a video of unique innovation, he expressed it was the coolest thing he have seen in a long while.

The clip shows a milk vendor carrying big milk jars on a customised cart. The three-wheeler resembles a racing car and comes without a hood. The man was seen driving it wearing a helmet. A Twitter user captioned it as “When you want to become an F1 driver, but the family insists on helping the dairy business."

Sharing the same, Mahindra said, I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while.

He further said that he is eager to meet this road warrior…

I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior… https://t.co/lZbDnge7mo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2022

Mahindra's followers on Twitter responded in amusement. One said, "Regulations met or not, it is definitely meeting his business needs," a user said.

Another user compared it to batmobile.

MilkMobile inspired from Batmobile ! — Piyush.Lotus (@LotusPiyush) April 29, 2022

A third user pointed to the fact that the man was taking several road-safety precautions, like wearing protective gear and a helmet.