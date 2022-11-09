COP27 Summit: ReNew Power pledges to restore, grow 1 million trees by 2030

COP27 Summit: ReNew Power pledges to restore, grow 1 million trees by 20301 min read . 02:27 PM IST
Climate change is more prevalent today than it ever was, and collective action needs to be taken right now to combat the crisis that is upon us all
NEW DELHI: ReNew Power on Wednesday at the COP27 climate summit pledged that it will plant and grow one million trees by 2030 as part of its commitment to 1t.org.
1t.org is part of the World Economic Forum’s efforts to accelerate nature-based solutions and was set up to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
Renew Power’s chief sustainability officer Vaishali Nigam Sinha announced the pledge at the COP27 Climate Change Conference at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
“The transition to clean energy is a massive task to accomplish. Climate change is more prevalent today than it ever was, and collective action needs to be taken right now to combat the crisis that is upon us all. While companies work on transitioning operations to renewable or clean energy, it is also important to take additional steps to overcome this crisis – such as investing in the restoration of trees," said Sinha.
ReNew, a member of the 1t.org Corporate Alliance and the 1t.org India Platform, is one of the first companies in its category from India to have submitted the 1t.org pledge.
“As an organisation pushing for a carbon free world, we want to lead by example. It’s time to implement the commitments we have set for the greater good of the planet before we create more targets. The first and most basic step is to understand the key elements affecting climate change, one of which is deforestation and lack of green landmass," said Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO, ReNew Power.
“As a member of 1t.org, ReNew Power is proud to contribute to its goals of restoring and growing trees. With our commitment to plant a million trees by 2030, we will also be working towards meeting India’s green goals," added Sinha.
Earlier this year, on the World Environment Day, ReNew had announced a target of planting 100,000 trees across 70 of its operational facilities in India by 2025, as part of its ESG targets.
“This promise will go a long way towards contributing to India’s goal of expanding its forest cover to 33 per cent by 2030. Such initiatives are important because human activities have led to the loss of millions of hectares of forests globally over the past few decades," the company said in a statement.