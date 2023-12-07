COP28: Adani Group pledges sustainable revolution in cement industry

Amid the United Nations' ongoing COP28 Summit, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has today announced the group's "commitment to revolutionise the cement industry" through sustainable practices. In a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Adani said group companies Ambuja Cements and ACC are leading sustainable practices in the cement industry, adding that more than 90 percent of their production now recycles fly ash and slag. He further noted that the "significant shift" not only enhances the cement's environmental footprint, but also "marks a substantial step towards sustainability". "We are committed to powering 60 percent of our cement production with renewable energy sources by 2028. This ambitious goal will establish us as a frontrunner in the global arena of sustainable cement production.," he added. Mumbai to go green? Besides cement, in another post on December 6, Adani said the group's electricity business is also focused on sustainability, stating that "Adani Electricity stands out with its green initiatives". He added that the company is "on course to provide 60 percent renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027", noting that once achieved, this will set a global record for a major city. "Currently, over 38 percent of our supply is green. This Diwali, we achieved a landmark by fuelling Mumbai entirely with 100 percent renewable energy, demonstrating our dedication to a sustainable future," he added.

Mega plans for green energy

Earlier in October it was reported that Adani Group is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion to help develop manufacturing plants that would produce low-cost green hydrogen.

Adani New Industries Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd., will take the lead raising the money from domestic and international banks and is in early-stage talks with several lenders, as per sources.

France’s TotalEnergies SE and Adani said in June they plan to invest $5 billion to produce green hydrogen and related products in India, as the world’s third-largest polluting nation seeks to decarbonize. Gautam Adani has said in the past that 75% of the group’s forecast capital expenditure will be in green businesses and his companies plan to invest $20 billion over the next decade in renewables, green component manufacturing, and related infrastructure.

Tycoons like Adani and his rival Mukesh Ambani are betting on green hydrogen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to establish India’s leadership in the transition toward cleaner technology.

