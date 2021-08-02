Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners invests $100 mn in Amp Energy India

“CIP is the world’s leading renewable energy focused infrastructure fund manager and their significant domain expertise is a strong value addition, in addition to being a capital partner. Both will be critical to success as we diversify our portfolio to include solar, wind and hybrid in moving towards providing dispatchable clean energy to our C&I and Utility customers. This is a key milestone as we march towards our goal of creating the first truly balanced and complete renewable power producer with a 5 GWp target," said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, co-founder, managing director and chief executive officer of Amp India.