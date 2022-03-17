Copper Chimney to add 50 new restaurants in next 5 years

National Restaurant Association of India said Delhi NCR is the ‘restaurant capital’ of India with the highest number of restaurants in the country. There are about 95,187 eateries in Delhi. Out of this, 32,777 are organised (with FSSAI number and GST). The association also said that in FY 20-21, the size of the restaurant industry declined by over half -- from around ₹2,00,762 crore that year versus ₹4,23,624 crore in FY 19-20. The industry body had hoped for a steady recovery but saw only one quarter of good business between October and December 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}