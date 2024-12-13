Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Copper little changed but on track for weekly loss

Copper little changed but on track for weekly loss

Reuters

GLOBAL-METALS/ (UPDATE 1):METALS-Copper little changed but on track for weekly loss

Copper little changed but on track for weekly loss

(Recasts paragraph 1, updates after Shanghai market close)

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices were little changed on Friday and headed for weekly losses on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar and a lack of clarity around China's stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.02% at $9,088 per metric ton, as of 0721 GMT, and was 0.4% lower for the week so far.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 0.8% to 74,790 yuan ($10,279.56) a ton.

The U.S. dollar rose to a 2-1/2-week high against major peers, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

China on Thursday pledged to increase the budget deficit, issue more debt and loosen monetary policy to maintain a stable economic growth rate as it gears up for more trade tensions with the United States as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The readout of an annual agenda-setting meeting, however, did not disclose the size of the stimulus measures.

"We highlight that the market is poised for a period of significant price volatility, with anticipated U.S. dollar strength and shifts in trade policies following a Trump victory acting as major headwinds, while the outlook remains heavily contingent upon China's economic momentum," said BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

LME aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,592.5 a ton, zinc gained 0.5% at $3,090, nickel was up 0.1% to $16,190, lead dropped 0.3% to $2,000 and tin rose 0.2% to $29,580.

SHFE aluminium lost 0.6% to 20,350 yuan a ton, tin fell 0.8% to 248,900 yuan, zinc declined 0.2% to 25,850 yuan, lead dropped 0.9% to 17,380 yuan while nickel advanced 1.2% at 129,110 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.2756 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Eileen Soreng)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.