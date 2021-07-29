Coralogix raises $55 mn in Series-C funding to expand its footprint in India

As part of its expansion plans for India, Coralogix has set up a new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mumbai region offering superior server support and data storage capabilities to its India-based customers. The company has scaled it’s servers by over 1000% with localized data processing reaching a rate of 100 billion events a day, offering efficient services to some of the biggest tech companies across the country. The company is also eyeing to aggressively expand its market footprint across India offering best-in-class localized support infrastructure to global enterprises.

