Core sparkling beverages are gaining strength: Coca-Cola India head

Sanket Ray took over as president, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia six month ago, as the beverage market in the country battled a slump owing to the 2020 lockdown ahead of peak summer sales. While demand is yet to reach pre-covid levels, Ray spoke about consumption trends in the post-pandemic world, organisational changes at the company and speculation around further sale of its bottling operations. Edited excerpts from an email interview:

To what extent is demand for beverages back in the market?

India is presently our fifth largest market for Coca-Cola in the world, soon to be the third largest. This region has witnessed incredible growth and we believe it will continue to emerge even stronger. Therefore, we firmly believe that India as a market has phenomenal business potential over the long term. Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown obviously impacted all businesses and sales significantly, but we have witnessed improvement in both consumer sentiment and consumption. While away-from-home consumption in channels like travel, restaurants, entertainment and hospitality are on the revival path, it may take a little longer to come back to normal. At-home consumption is robust and growing and has shown increase in mix.

Within beverages which categories have performed well?

Presently, core sparkling leadership brands are gaining strength. Juices (both indulgence and functional) and hydration categories are meeting consumer demands for refreshment and energy successfully. We have garnered good momentum in H2 2020 and believe credible differentiation is key to win in the long term.

Has covid shifted consumption patterns when it comes to beverages?

As people stayed home and indulged in new hobbies and habits, newer consumption patterns emerged. At-home consumption saw a significant growth. Drinking occasions of ‘while watching TV’ and ‘accompaniment with a meal’ are strong for the sparkling category. Further, among the upper urban consumer there is a strong movement towards newer platforms for purchase like e-commerce and an increased interaction with newer products while for people in the bottom of the pyramid affordable solutions are being sought. In response, adopting, innovative ways to reach the consumer along with affordability will be important to drive the demand. There is also a changing channel choice witnessed in consumer behaviour. Grocers, who have been the lifeline during the lockdown are likely to continue to be a stronger channel, along with the newly emerging chemists who were unaffected by the lockdown.

Is the buzz around Coca-Cola-owned bottling operations under Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) selling to Reliance Industries Ltd true?

Coca-Cola in India is committed to delivering sustainable growth and create shared value for our partners, customers, consumers and communities alike. This region has witnessed incredible growth and we believe it will continue to emerge even stronger. We are happy with our current franchise arrangements in India, our growth plans, and the current Coca-Cola business system. We do not have any developments or changes to report at this time.

Have there been any job losses within HCCB or Coca-Cola India?

We are guided by our commitment to consumers, and we are in the process of building an organizational structure that will address their evolving needs and behaviours. As we implement these changes, there will be organizational restructuring to align with our strategic direction. There will likely be new opportunities available for our existing associates as we build a faster, and more effective organization that creates shared local value. In India, and around the globe this process is underway, and we will keep you updated on local developments.

Will covid accelerate the health play for Coca-Cola in India?

There is much that needs to be done towards the cause of nutrition and well-being and Coca-Cola is happy to play a small part in providing safe, convenient, refreshing choices of hydration and nutrition to our consumers. We have added a range of nutrition and wellness products to our portfolio such as Aquarius Glucocharge, Minute Maid Vitingo, Minute Maid Smoothie (Mango and Banana), Minute Maid Nutriforce and Minute Maid Vita Punch. Last year, we also launched VIO Spiced Buttermilk with 180 ml—which would help our consumers enjoy this extension to our dairy portfolio in a safe, functional manner. Additionally, we have also reduced package sizes for better convenience and affordability.

How is the company planning its innovation pipeline across formats, price points and consumer classes?

We will continue to focus on driving revenue growth by crafting brands and drinks of choice for Indian consumers. We will continue to bet on innovation based on formulas or ingredients, more personalization and the price/pack architecture. We will continue to delight consumers across five category clusters -- non-alcoholic, sparkling, dairy, hydration beverages and juices.

