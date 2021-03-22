Core sparkling beverages are gaining strength: Coca-Cola India head

As people stayed home and indulged in new hobbies and habits, newer consumption patterns emerged. At-home consumption saw a significant growth. Drinking occasions of ‘while watching TV’ and ‘accompaniment with a meal’ are strong for the sparkling category. Further, among the upper urban consumer there is a strong movement towards newer platforms for purchase like e-commerce and an increased interaction with newer products while for people in the bottom of the pyramid affordable solutions are being sought. In response, adopting, innovative ways to reach the consumer along with affordability will be important to drive the demand. There is also a changing channel choice witnessed in consumer behaviour. Grocers, who have been the lifeline during the lockdown are likely to continue to be a stronger channel, along with the newly emerging chemists who were unaffected by the lockdown.