Cornitos launches IPL campaign with Delhi Capitals

NEW DELHI : Homegrown nachos brand Cornitos, has launched ‘Crunch ka Superhero’ campaign highlighting the new economical range introduced by the brand. The ad features players from IPL team Delhi Capitals.

Cornitos is the official partner of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021.

Created by digital agency Sportz Interactive, the campaign video focuses on the aspect of crunch being the hero. It showcases the players of the Delhi Capitals team having a discussion at length about how they can improvize their game and during that discussion they hear the crunch of Cornitos Nacho Crisps that are now available at an economical price of Rs10. In the next shot, the cricketers are seen a variety of Cornitos flavours—cheese and herbs, sweet nacho crisps chili, tikka masala nacho crisps, and tomato Mexicana nacho crisps.

“The IPL season allows us to reach tier-II and -III cities with an economical range of products. The campaign will also be promoted on our social media platforms," said Vikram Agarwal, managing director, Cornitos.

The brand said it is also launching a range of healthy nuts in price range of Rs10 and Rs20—peanut, party mix, coated green peas, roasted pumpkin seeds, roasted cashew (pepper and herbs, and lightly salted), and roasted almonds (light salted). These packs would be available at mom and pop stores, and local grocery stores.

Commenting on the campaign, Chintan Shah, director-content management, Sportz Interactive, said, “Delhi Capitals is a young team led by a dynamic leader (Rishabh Pant) and they are known to enjoy their cricket on the field. Through the campaign, we wanted to weave in this team persona with the brand narrative of 'Crunch ka Superhero'. It’s a film which will have mass appeal and shows the playful side of four Delhi Capitals players and also brings out brand messaging in the process "

