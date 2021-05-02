Cornitos launches IPL campaign with Delhi Capitals

Created by digital agency Sportz Interactive, the campaign video focuses on the aspect of crunch being the hero. It showcases the players of the Delhi Capitals team having a discussion at length about how they can improvize their game and during that discussion they hear the crunch of Cornitos Nacho Crisps that are now available at an economical price of Rs10. In the next shot, the cricketers are seen a variety of Cornitos flavours—cheese and herbs, sweet nacho crisps chili, tikka masala nacho crisps, and tomato Mexicana nacho crisps.