Amid growing fears of a contagion, Haryana joined other states in urging companies to ask their employees to work from home immediately till March-end to combat the fast-spreading Covid-19.

The advisory, which comes after a 29-year old woman in Gurugram was confirmed positive for coronavirus, would apply to all multinational companies, business process outsourcing (BPOs) and IT firms as well as other industries.

In response to the advisory, employees of Gurugram-based startup Hike will start working from home from Tuesday.

“During 10.30am to 6.00pm, employees are expected to be plugged in and available on Slack and available to attend meetings on Google Meet. One of the best parts about working from home is saving on the heavy commute time to the office so employees can start their day slightly earlier," said a Hike spokesperson.

Additionally, all cinema halls, multiplexes and gyms in Gurugram have also been asked to shut down till 31 March. “It is time to go for long walks now," said a Gurugram resident and a daily gym goer.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents the interests of over 500,000 restaurants, has also advised member restaurants to shut their eateries, bars, pubs, cafes till 31 March.

Haryana follows Kerala, which had the first case of coronavirus in India. Last week, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued an advisory to IT companies to provide work from home options for those who returned from overseas and also those who were in contact with them.

Vijayan also held a meeting with internet providers asking them to augment broadband internet strength in Kerala to benefit both those working from home and the more than 12,000 people under home quarantine or in isolation wards in hospitals.

Following the developments, several IT companies, have reportedly mandatorily reduced their attendance to less than 50% of the total strength. Some companies housed within IT hubs such as Infopark and Technopark— in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts, respectively— are delivering laptops at the doorsteps of employees and, if needed, paying for their home internet bills, said a top IT official in the state, requesting anonymity.

The Karnataka government has already issued a “strict advisory" to IT companies in the state to extend the option to their employees as a precautionary step to limit the spread of Covid-19. The advisory said that most IT and other large companies have enclosed offices with air-conditioning and large footfalls and that five of the seven positive cases identified in Karnataka are related to this sector.

Of the five people who tested positive, three executives work at Dell India, Mindtree Ltd, and Google Inc. and have travel histories to the US and Europe. The wife and daughter of the Dell executive have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Industry body Nasscom has also reached out to the telecom department seeking urgent support on easing regulatory restrictions relating to work from home under the Other Service Providers regime, which was accepted by the department.

Besides IT, companies in other sectors joined the long list of those who asked employees to work from home.

Facing weak travel demand due to various restrictions, budget airline GoAir has asked a section of its employees to go on short-term leave without pay, a spokesperson of the Wadia Group airline said on Tuesday.

“GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the spokesperson said in a statement. GoAir has halted international operations till 15 April.

Aviation industry lobby group The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned that the Covid-19 outbreak, if not further contained, could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenue.

