BENGALURU : The focus on Bengaluru in the ongoing covid-19 health crisis has forced the Karnataka government to turn a blind eye on the rapidly deteriorating situation in other parts of the state.

On Sunday, videos of pigs roaming a dedicated covid-19 hospital in Kalaburagi went viral. Earlier, the Ballari district administration had to disband a team that allegedly buried dead bodies of eight covid positive persons together. This raised questions on the glaring inadequacies and lapses in other districts that have gone unnoticed by the B.S.Yediyurappa-led government, political leaders and a section of officials allege.

Ever since the first case was detected in Bengaluru on 8 March, much of the government’s focus has remained largely on its growth engine that has comparatively better healthcare infrastructure than the remaining 29 districts that now account for over 15,000 active cases -- higher than Gujarat and almost at par with Delhi.

While Bengaluru has the highest number of coronavirus cases, the remaining 29 districts account for 31,995 of the total 63,772 cases, from which 10,116 were reported in the last one week.

Priyank Kharge, former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi said that he has been trying to get the attention of the government whose only concern appears to be in the city of Bengaluru.

“Yes, Bengaluru is important because of the number of cases, people and population. But that doesn’t mean that you leave the remaining 80% population to die," he said.

Though several other states in the country are modelled around one large urban centre, the situation couldn't be more glaring as in the case of Karnataka whose entire economy and sustenance is centred around Bengaluru. The IT city contributes to over 40% of the state’s coffers and is home to nearly 15 million out of the total 65 million population.

Needless to say, it also gets the highest share of expenditure that leaves little for other regions and further contributes to widening regional imbalances including lower number of private and public healthcare institutions. For instance, the per capita income in Bengaluru is ₹2,74,413 is more than double of the Belagavi and Kalaburagi division which stands at ₹1,19,752 and 1,08,811 respectively.

The Kalyana-Karnataka region that is home to six of the most backward districts in the country, has so far reported 9368 cases of which 2049 are in the last one week. The region accounts for 186 deaths, including the first covid-19 fatality in the country in Kalaburagi.

The political class also seems more interested in Bengaluru.

Kharge says that the lack of proper procedures and processes in bed allocation has forced several people from the region to seek treatment in Hyderabad that costs at least ₹1 lakh a day.

The additional focus on Bengaluru has not helped in containing the crisis as the covid-19 cases continue rise rapidly. Led by this, Karnataka is now among the top three worst hit states in the country.

Leaders also say that Bengaluru gets the majority of all resources including technological solutions, medical equipment and other interventions. The government is yet to disclose any data on the number of beds in other districts. Also, there has been no discussion on the floods caused by heavy rains in several parts of the state so far.

Deputy commissioners have been given a free hand to run operations without help to create additional healthcare infrastructure to house the large number of positive covid-19 patients.

“Some places (districts) there will be shortages and we are trying to work it out by providing home care, covid care centre...wherever we can, we are trying to protect lives," C.N.Ashwathnayaran, Deputy chief minister of Karnataka said.

