Coronavirus may lead to global corporate revenue loss of $5 in 2020: Fitch

The oil and gas sector may account for the most revenue destruction in dollar terms, representing 40% of the aggregate revenue fall. “The critical and expensive nature of oil and gas extraction means that this sector dominates our lost-revenue projections, accounting for $1.8 trillion of lost revenue globally in 2020. This is six times greater than the impact on the more visibly affected retail sector," the ratings agency said. The most severe relative declines for any sector occur in the leisure and transport sectors, for which revenue losses is projected at 40%-60% in 2020.