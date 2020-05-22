NEW DELHI: The Oberoi Group on Friday rolled out an enhanced health and safety programme for its 33 Oberoi and Trident hotels in India to ensure safety of guests in times of covid-19.

The Oberoi Group has collaborated with Bureau Veritas, laboratory testing, inspection and certification services firm, to validate and review its programme. Bureau Veritas will also undertake various virtual and in person training sessions to supervise the implementation of the standards across hotels.

“Guests are the centre of everything we do. Therefore, we have put in a detailed safety and sanitisation programme to ensure guests and employee safety. While we deal with the pandemic it is equally important to resume business as livelihood of millions is currently at stake," said Vikram Oberoi, managing director and chief executive of The Oberoi Group.

The group will appoint dedicated hygiene and safety managers at each hotel for supervision. All the properties will use technology to minimise contact, whether it is for guests checking in or checking out of hotels or for dining in restaurants or in their rooms.

Apart from mandatory masks and sanitizers points, the hotel will also actively disinfect cars, doors, knobs, lifts buttons, counter tops, table tops and railings to ensure high protection.

Besides the necessary safety precautions, the organisation will have menus comprising immunity building wellness dishes and drinks for its guests.

Guests will have to undergo temperature checks and submit self-declaration on their health before checking in.

In response to covid-19, hospitality chains such as Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott have also announced their programmes to ensure guest safety.

The Ministry of Tourism is also working on guideline to ensure standards of safety and sanitisation measures for industry players.

