BENGALURU : OYO Hotels & Homes’ business in China, its largest market outside India, is facing a drop in bookings due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak even as the extent of the impact on its business is yet to be ascertained, the hospitality startup’s senior executives said in a conference call on Monday.

China has seen a considerable growth in business but to what extent it will be impacted we will have to see, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, India and South Asia and board member Aditya Ghosh said on the call.

“No one had expected something like this and we are tracking on a day-to-day basis. But our larger focus is on our colleagues and stakeholders to ensure they are safe," Kapoor said.

Earlier in February, OYO founder Ritesh Aggarwal had said in a blog post that as China faces the novel Coronavirus epidemic, the company is taking various measures to address the challenges including restricting work travel to the country, health monitoring of staff, exemption of commission for newly signed hotel owners among other things.

SoftBank-backed OYO, which entered China in late 2017, had said last May that it had become the second largest hotel group in the country. In just two years, on the back of rapid expansion, it already has around 9000 properties in China, compared to 18,000 hotels in India, its largest market.

A large part of OYO’s $10 billion valuation has to do with its international expansion, especially in the China market. China is a far bigger market than India and demand for budget hotels is growing rapidly.

China is a critical market for OYO, where it has made significant investments in the past two years. Two Chinese firms, Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Huazhu Group, have invested in Oyo, but have together put up less than $150 million of the $2.5 billion raised by the company in the last two funding roundsAfter facing challenges in the first year of operations, it was making of comeback of sorts in reviving the business, improving occupancy rates and by introducing a new model called OYO 2.0, under which it provides technology tools, capital for improving properties and other support to its suppliers. The Coronavirus impact on its business has therefore come at a recovery trajectory for the company.

However, through 2019, international media reports said OYO had laid off employees and that the Gurugram-based startup faced a lot of resistance from Chinese hoteliers who sought to terminate their agreements with it.

Currently, China and South east Asia are in a phase where OYO has made investments and built operational efficiencies and now aims to improve gross margins, Aditya Ghosh said on the call.

Since China and other international markets were in development and investment mode during 2018-19, they contributed to nearly 75% (or $252 million) of OYO’s $335 million) losses in FY19, while these markets constituted only 36.5% of the global revenues during the period.

“...We will continue to make growth investments in multiple new markets in the next fiscal year as well," chief financial officer Ankit Gupta said in an annual report card on Monday.

