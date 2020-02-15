New Delhi: Hero Motors, one of India’s leading two-wheeler maker, has said the coronavirus outbreak in China has disrupted supply of some components that will lead to a 10% drop in the company’s planned production this month.

"However, wholesale dispatches of our vehicles to the dealers during the month remain unaffected. Any further impact on our production will depend on the developing situation in China. We continue to track the developments and keep evaluating our options," the company said in a statement.

China is a leading supplier of auto components and many factories in the country have been forced to extend Lunar New Year closure following the virus outbreak.

Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers show that Hero Motors produced 5,215,413 units in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

The disruption to critical supplies of components from China will add to challenges for several automobile companies that have seen a slump in demand due to the economic slowdown.

Topics Coronavirus