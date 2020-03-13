Coronavirus update: Infosys evacuates one building as precautionary measure

BENGALURU : Infosys Ltd on Friday carried out an evacuation of one of its satellite offices after one employee had come in contact with a suspected case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19, according to the company.

“Infosys has taken a decision to evacuate one of our satellite buildings as a precautionary measure, as one of our employees had been in contact with an individual with suspected COVID-19," the Bengaluru/headquartered company said in a statement on Friday.

It added that this was to ensure safety of its employees and undertake a comprehensive disinfection exercise at its facility. “Employees have been directed to work from home, and there is no impact on our client deliverables as a result of this temporary evacuation," the company said in its statement.

The precautions at Infosys similar to those in other offices across Bengaluru. Out of the six positive cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, five have been from Bengaluru and three of them work with large Information Technology firms in the city.

The wife and daughter of one of the three executives at the IT firm have also tested positive. One person, 76 year old Mohammed Hussain Siddiq died on 10 March, making him the first fatality of COVID-19 in India.

On Friday, Google issued a statement confirming that one of its employees had tested positive.

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19," the American search engine giant said in a statement. One of its employees, who had travelled with his newly married wife to Greece has tested positive for COVID-19. Colleagues who came in contact with the employee are in quarantine.

The complex in which the office is located was also sanitized.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bangalore office to work from home tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety," the company said in its statement.