Coronil controversy: IMA asks Patanjali to furnish documents

"The medicine claims to boost immunity, cure the COVID-19 infection and prevent further complications post-infection. They have claimed on Friday in a press release that Coronil is going to be the magic drug. We would like to have entire documents on this particular medicine which they have produced. At the same time, we have already filed RTI to the respective authorities to submit these document copies to us. We will study it. We take this challenge and would really be there to discuss this issue in front of everybody," added Dr Lele.