Corp earnings grew faster in Q3 despite pandemic

“Broadly, earnings across most sectors have been quite robust this quarter and have continued to surprise consensus estimates. Earnings for most metal stocks have been very strong backed by high realizations; within the construction sector, execution has almost normalized to pre-covid levels and also saw very strong order inflows; this trend was also reflected in strong volume growth for the cement sector. Pent up demand drove volumes for discretionary stocks in Q2FY21, strong volume growth continued into Q3FY21 as well and the IT sector continued to see strong deal wins," said Amish Shah, India Equity Strategist, BofA Securities.