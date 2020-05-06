MUMBAI: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Tuesday allowed companies to hold annual general meetings (AGMs) through video conferencing (VC) or any other audio-visual means during 2020. This follows the ministry's decision to allow companies to conduct extra-ordinary general meeting (EGMs) through VCs.

In view of the continuing restrictions on movement of people because of covid-19 lockdown, it has been decided that the companies be allowed to conduct their AGM through video conferencing, MCA said in the notification.

However, companies would need to ensure certain checks and balances that the annual exercise of company disclosures and stakeholder consultations does not become a futile.

Firms would need to ensure that shareholders can cast their votes through the e-voting system - a settled principle under Companies Act 2013.

In these meetings, the companies would consider only items, other than ordinary business, of special business, which are deemed unavoidable by the board, the ministry said.

The items would ideally be dividend declaration, consideration of financial statements, board’s report, auditor’s report, among others.

Due to difficulties in sending physical copies of financial statements, the ministry has allowed companies to send their financial statements, along with board’s reports, auditor’s reports and other required documents through email.

Additionally, the companies are required to provide a window to shareholders for registering their mandate for transferring dividends electronically through the Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) or any other means.

Last month, the ministry had allowed companies, whose financial year ended on December 31, 2019, to hold their AGM by September 30. However, with no clarity on when the lockdown will be lifted entirely, companies had made several representations to hold virtual AGMs.

According to SN Ananthasubramanian, former president ICSI and practicing company secretary, “With travel restrictions still on, home quarantine and social distancing being the norms, this relaxation following the government circulars for holding of EGMs and extension granted for holding of AGMs is indeed a welcome step" but it remains to be seen how this evolutionary concept will actually be implemented and experienced.

While the notification resolved the big issue of holding an AGM rather than avoiding it, there are still lot of unanswered questions. The MCA notification was silent on recording of attendance of members, proxies and their rights to vote, manner of raising queries and their responses, recording of minutes.

