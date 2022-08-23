Corporate carve-outs seen rebounding after market turmoil

In general, Mr. Psaros said, M&A activity is tied to the confidence of chief executive officers and stock prices. Recent market turbulence, with the S&P 500 index losing about 20% in this year’s first half, has erased trillions in paper value. Markets have regained some ground in recent weeks, with the S&P rising 17.4% in the 41 trading days ended Thursday, though the index has sold off since then.