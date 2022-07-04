Corporate credit growth hits 7-year high: RBI data

While the aggregate value of business loans was higher compared to retail loans, lenders were increasingly becoming dependent on individual borrowers to grow their loan books as corporate loan growth had stagnated over the years. However, in July 2021, aggregate borrowings by individuals exceeded loans to businesses for the first time. Ever since, the retail books of banks have had an edge over business loans. As on 20 May, loans to retail borrowers stood at ₹34.7 trillion, up 16.4% from the year ago.

