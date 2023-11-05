‘Corporate lending to rely on borrowers’ track record’
Access to capital in the Indian market has been good, and primary capital market activity is doing well. After the upcoming elections, there may be a busier 2024 in terms of capital raising.
Mumbai: Indian corporations have become more prudent in their approach to take on debt for new projects, leading to more caution towards fresh investments. In India, JP Morgan, the world’s largest bank by market cap, said clients are becoming more aware of their debt obligations, prodded by regulatory changes. JP Morgan’s senior country officer for India and vice-chair of the Asia Pacific Kaustubh Kulkarni said in an interview that the bank would look at track record of companies to fund their expansion plans. Edited excerpts: