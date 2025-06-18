Corporate sector key pillar of nation’s economic growth, development: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the corporate sector is a key pillar of the nation’s economic growth and development.

While addressing officer trainees of the Indian Corporate Law Service, she noted that their decisions would influence not only policies and regulations but also the trust that citizens and investors have in the country's institutions.

As officers entrusted with the implementation and enforcement of corporate laws, "your role will be central in nurturing a business environment that is transparent, accountable, and conducive" to innovation and entrepreneurship, the President said.

"The corporate sector is a key pillar of our nation’s economic growth and development," Murmu told the trainees, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Referring to the Companies Act of 2013, she highlighted their responsibility to ensure that the law is not only enforced but also understood, respected, and applied in a way that promotes justice, fairness, and opportunity for all.

The officer trainees of the Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service and Central Labour Service also met the President.

Addressing the trainees, she asserted that quality in military aviation is not just about meeting technical specifications—it is about ensuring operational safety, mission preparedness, reliability, and strategic superiority.

"You have a prime responsibility to ensure that all military aviation stores, whether indigenously produced or imported, meet the stringent quality and airworthiness requirements at par with the highest global standards," Murmu said.

The president further emphasised that augmenting defence capabilities requires not only strengthening public sector undertakings but also actively handholding and enabling the private sector.

"By integrating private enterprises into the defence ecosystem through supportive policies and technology transfers, India can accelerate indigenisation efforts and position itself as a global defence manufacturing hub," she added.

Citing 2025 as the 'Year of Defence Reforms', she urged the trainees to develop innovative approaches to transform the armed forces into technologically advanced, combat-ready forces capable of multi-domain, integrated operations.

"As you take on the challenges of public service, you should remember that your decisions and actions have the power to transform lives. In your respective domains, you will be the torchbearers of good governance, transparency, and accountability," the president said.

In addressing the probationers of the Central Labour Service, she remarked that they are the custodians of the law, responsible for upholding compliance with labour laws that protect workers' rights and dignity.

"The decisions you make and the actions you take have far-reaching implications for both industry and society. Your work can bring balance to the complex relationship between employers and employees. You can help create an environment of mutual respect, productivity, and equity," the president said.

Murmu asked them to carry out their duties with integrity, a strong sense of justice, and a spirit of humility.

"You should always approach your work with empathy. Let your service be defined not only by the enforcement of laws but also by your commitment to fairness, dialogue, and the upliftment of the people you serve," the President said.